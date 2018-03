BRIEF-PTC Therapeutics Q4 Revenue $78.0 Million

March 6 (Reuters) - PTC Therapeutics Inc:

* ‍TOTAL REVENUES FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $78.0 MILLION COMPARED TO $25.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016​

* SEES ‍FULL YEAR 2018 NET PRODUCT REVENUES TO BE BETWEEN $260 AND $295 MILLION​

* ‍PTC ANTICIPATES TRANSLARNA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $170 AND $185 MILLION​

* ‍PTC PROJECTS A 5-YEAR (DECEMBER 31, 2022) COMPOUND ANNUAL GROWTH RATE OF 15% FOR NET PRODUCT REVENUES​

* ‍PTC ANTICIPATES EMFLAZA NET PRODUCT REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO BE BETWEEN $90 AND $110 MILLION​

* QTRLY ‍SHR $ 0.03​

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $74.4 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: