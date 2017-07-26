FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-PTSB CEO says unlikely to meet 2019 dividend guidance
#Financials
July 26, 2017 / 9:12 AM / 3 months ago

BRIEF-PTSB CEO says unlikely to meet 2019 dividend guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - permanent tsb Group Holdings Plc executives speaking on call with analysts:

* permanent tsb CFO says expects to maintain net interest margin at 1.80-1.90 percent over medium term

* permanent tsb CFO says does not believe npl plan will require substantially more costs in short term

* permanent tsb CEO says fair assumption that bank’s excess capital can be used in npl plan

* permanent tsb CEO says expect to see progress in h2 on stock of npls after activity paused due to c.bank tracker review

* permanent tsb CEO says guidance to resume dividend payments from 2019 very ambitious, does not have high probability

* permanent tsb CEO says until we make progress on untreated npls, will be difficult to get regulatory approval for dividends Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)

