Feb 22 (Reuters) - Public Bank Bhd:

* ‍QTRLY REVENUE 5.35 BILLION RGT

* QTRLY NET PROFIT 1.49 BILLION RGT ‍​

* ‍YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 5.08 BILLION RGT, YEAR AGO QTRLY NET PROFIT 1.48 BILLION RGT

* DECLARES SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 34.0 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO STOOD AT 12.2% AT THE END OF 2017, AFTER DEDUCTING SECOND INTERIM DIVIDEND ‍​ Source text : (bit.ly/2Cba44J) Further company coverage: