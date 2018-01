BRIEF-Public Service Electric & Gas Says ‍Beginning In 2018, PSEG, On Consolidated Basis, Will Incur Lower Income Tax Expense

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Public Service Enterprise Group Inc :

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC & GAS SAYS ‍BEGINNING IN 2018, PSEG, ON CONSOLIDATED BASIS, WILL INCUR LOWER INCOME TAX EXPENSE - SEC FILING

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC & GAS-WITH TAX CUTS&JOBS ACT, SEES TO RECORD A ONE-TIME,NON-CASH EARNINGS BENEFIT IN RANGE OF $660 MILLION TO $850 MILLION IN FY 2017

* PUBLIC SERVICE ELECTRIC & GAS- CO EXPECTS TO HAVE EXCESS DEFERRED TAXES IN RANGE OF $1.8 BILLION TO $2.2 BILLION IN FY 2017