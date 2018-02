BRIEF-Public Storage Says ‍Effective Jan 1, 2019, Joe Russell Will Be Appointed CEO

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Public Storage:

* ANNOUNCES SENIOR MANAGEMENT CHANGES

* ‍EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2019, JOE RUSSELL WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, IN ADDITION TO HIS ROLE AS PRESIDENT​

* ‍RON HAVNER, COMPANY‘S CEO SINCE 2002 AND OFFICER SINCE 1986, WILL REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2019, TOM BOYLE WILL BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ‍ ALSO EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2019 JOHN REYES, COMPANY‘S CFO SINCE 1996 AND OFFICER SINCE 1990, WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD OF TRUSTEES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: