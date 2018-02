BRIEF-Publicis Wins Multi-Year Contract With Daimler's Mercedes-Benz Brand-Internal Memo

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Publicis Groupe:

* PUBLICIS WINS MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT TO BECOME THE DIGITAL AGENCY FOR DAIMLER‘S MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND GLOBALLY, ACCORDING TO AN INTERNAL MEMO SENT TO PUBLICIS EMPLOYEES

* PUBLICIS WAS IN COMPETITION AGAINST WPP, OMNICOM FOR CONTRACT-MEMO

* CONTRACT COVERS 37 COUNTRIES IN WHICH MERCEDES-BENZ BRAND IS PRESENT-MEMO

* PUBLICIS TO CREATE A DEDIDACTED AGENCY, DUBBED PUBLICIS EMIL, TO HANDLE THE CONTRACT-MEMO

* PUBLICIS EMIL TO BE BASED IN BERLIN AND HEADED BY JUSTIN BILLINGSLEY, COO OF PUBLICIS COMMUNICATIONS-MEMO

* PUBLICIS DID NOT SPECIFY AMOUNT OF THE CONTRACT IN THE MEMO Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)