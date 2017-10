BRIEF-Puerto Rico agency requests Court to reschedule Omnibus Hearing

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority:

* Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority says requests U.S. District Court for District of Puerto Rico to reschedule Oct 4 Omnibus Hearing for Oct 18

* Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority requests Court move Omnibus Hearing to U.S. District Court for Southern District of NY

* Puerto Rico Fiscal Agency and Financial Advisory Authority proposes extension of up to 4 weeks for all discovery deadlines in cases involving factual disputes Source text: (bit.ly/2yCVLRC)