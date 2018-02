Feb 12 (Reuters) - Pulmatrix Inc:

* PULMATRIX ANNOUNCES FIRST SUBJECT DOSED IN PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF PULMAZOLE - AN INHALED DRY-POWDER ISPERSE™ FORMULATION OF ITRACONAZOLE

* PHASE 1 DATA FOR CLINICAL TRIAL OF PULMAZOLE IS EXPECTED IN MID-2018