Dec 11 (Reuters) - Pulse Oil Corp:

* PULSE OIL CORP. ANNOUNCES INCREASED PRODUCTION AND STRATEGIC LAND ACQUISITION

* PULSE OIL - CURRENT DAILY PRODUCTION HAS INCREASED FROM ABOUT 70 BOE/D TO OVER 300 BOE/D

* PULSE OIL CORP - EXPECTS THE MATURE, LONG-LIFE WELLS TO FURTHER STABILIZE, SETTLE IN AFTER INITIAL FLUSH PRODUCTION AT RATES OF ABOUT 250 BOE/D