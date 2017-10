BRIEF-PulteGroup reports third quarter 2017 financial results

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc

* PulteGroup reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share $0.58

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PulteGroup Inc - ‍unit backlog at quarter end increased 15% to 10,823 homes; backlog value at quarter end increased 26% to $4.7 billion​

* Pultegroup inc qtrly ‍unit backlog increased 15% to 10,823 homes​

* PulteGroup Inc qtrly ‍backlog value increased 26% to $4.7 billion​

* PulteGroup Inc - ‍home sale revenues for Q3 increased 9% over prior year to $2.1 billion​

* PulteGroup Inc qtrly total revenues $‍2.13​ billion versus $1.94 billion last year

* Q3 revenue view $2.30 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PulteGroup Inc - ‍net new orders for Q3 increased 11% to 5,300 homes

* PulteGroup Inc says ‍U.S. new home sales for 2017 are expected to grow a “healthy” 5% to 10% over last year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: