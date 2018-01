BRIEF-Pultegroup Sees 2018 Deliveries Of 22,000-23,000 Homes

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc:

* SEES 2018 DELIVERIES OF BETWEEN 22,000 AND 23,000 HOMES, UP 5 PERCENT TO 10 PERCENT YEAR-OVER-YEAR - CONF CALL‍​

* SEES 2018 AVERAGE SELLING PRICE OF $400,000 TO $415,000 - CONF CALL‍​

* SEES Q1 CLOSINGS BETWEEN 4,250 AND 4,500 HOMES - CONF CALL‍​

* SEES GROSS MARGIN FOR EACH OF THE QUARTERS, AND FOR THE YEAR TO BE IN A RANGE BETWEEN 23% AND 23.5% - CONF CALL‍​

* PULTEGROUP - SAYS FY MARGINS REFLECT IMPACT OF HIGHER LAND, LABOR, MATERIAL COSTS, PARTICULARLY LUMBER AND CONCRETE, PARTIALLY OFFSET BY HIGHER PRICES

* SAYS 2018 TAX RATE WILL BE ABOUT 25.5% - CONF CALL‍​