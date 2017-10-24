BRIEF-PulteGroup sees Q4 home deliveries of 6,400 to 6,700 units

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Pultegroup Inc:

* Damage from hurricanes to Pulte’s communities in Texas, Florida, and the Carolinas was minimal - CEO on conf call‍​

* Process of closing down and reopening communities resulted in loss of numerous selling, construction days across major markets

* “Buyer demand is robust in the quarter and slowdowns caused by hurricanes Harvey and Irma were significant” - CEO on conf call

* Incurring higher prices for labor and the associated materials - CEO on conf call

* Sees Q4 home deliveries of 6,400 to 6,700 units - Conf call

* Expect Q4 gross margins to come in toward the lower end of previous guidance range of 23.6% to 24.1% - conf call