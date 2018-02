BRIEF-Puma Biotechnology And Canbridge Life Sciences Enter Into Exclusive Licensing Agreement

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Puma Biotechnology Inc:

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY AND CANBRIDGE LIFE SCIENCES ENTER INTO EXCLUSIVE LICENSING AGREEMENT TO COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX® (NERATINIB) IN GREATER CHINA

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY - CANBRIDGE WILL DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE NERLYNX (NERATINIB) IN MAINLAND CHINA, TAIWAN, HONG KONG, AND MACAU

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY - CO TO GET UPFRONT PAYMENT OF $30 MILLION AND POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $40 MILLION

* PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY - TO GET SIGNIFICANT DOUBLE-DIGIT ROYALTIES ON NERLYNX SALES IN GREATER CHINA AND POTENTIAL MILESTONE PAYMENTS