BRIEF-Puma says Kering transaction does not change its strategy

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Puma Se:

* PUMA SE: KERING SA PROPOSES TO DISTRIBUTE PUMA SHARES TO KERING SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH A DISTRIBUTION IN KIND

* SAYS ‍WELCOMES KERING TRANSACTION AS IT ENHANCES PUMA‘S FREE FLOAT AND STRENGTHENS ITS CAPITAL MARKETS POSITIONING, VISIBILITY AND OPPORTUNITIES​

* SAYS ‍TRANSACTION DOES NOT AFFECT PUMA'S CURRENT STRATEGY, WHICH PUMA WILL CONTINUE TO EXECUTE AND WHICH HAS ALREADY SHOWN INITIAL RESULTS​