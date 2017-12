Dec 12 (Reuters) - Punj Lloyd Ltd:

* GETS ORDER FROM GAIL (INDIA) FOR LAYING, CONSTRUCTION OF STEEL PIPELINE ALONG WITH ASSOCIATED FACILITIES WORTH 2.76 BILLION RUPEES

* GETS ORDER FOR UPGRADATION OF YARGI-KALEWA ROAD SECTION IN MYANMAR WORTH 11.77 BILLION RUPEES IN JV WITH VARAHA INFRA, AWARDED BY NHAI