Aug 8 (Reuters) - Punj Lloyd Ltd:

* Judicial manager didn't accept rehabiilitation proposals in respect of Punj Lloyd Pte and Sembawang Engineers and Constructors

* High court has on Aug 7 ordered Punj Lloyd Pte Ltd and Sembawang Engineers and Constructors to be wound up

* Says cosidering options to purchase some assets/investments of Punj Lloyd Pte Ltd and Sembawang Engineers and Constructors