Dec 8 (Reuters) - Punjab Chemicals And Crop Protection Ltd :

* APPROVED RAISING LONG TERM RESOURCES OF UP TO 1.50 BILLION RUPEES OR ITS EQUIVALENT IN ONE/MORE FOREIGN CURRENCIES

* APPROVED INCREASE IN BORROWING LIMIT OF CO FROM 5 BILLION RUPEES TO 7.50 BILLION RUPEES