March 1 (Reuters) - Punjab National Bank:

* Says issues clarification

* Says clarification regarding unauthorised issuance of Foreign Letters of Credit in Gitanjali Group

* Says as on 02.03.2017, FLCs were issued fraudulently for 1 year

* Says since FLCs issued fraudulently were not entered in bank’s books of accounts, it could be detected and reported on 26.02.2018

* Says"accordingly, the date of occurrence may be accepted as 26.02.2018"