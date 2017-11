BRIEF-Punjab & Sind Bank Sept-qtr profit down about 78 pct

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Punjab & Sind Bank:

* Sept quarter net profit 137 million rupees versus net profit of 618.9 million rupees last year

* Sept quarter interest earned 19.99 billion rupees versus 20.46 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions 2.95 billion rupees versus 2.25 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter provisions for non performing assets 2.77 billion rupees versus 2.28 billion rupees last year

* Sept quarter gross NPA 11.25 percent versus 11.33 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter gross NPA 11.25 percent versus 11.33 percent previous quarter

* Sept quarter net NPA 7.72 percent versus 7.94 percent previous quarter