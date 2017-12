Dec 14 (Reuters) - Pure Energy Minerals Ltd:

* PURE ENERGY MINERALS ANNOUNCES C$6 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING

* PURE ENERGY MINERALS LTD - PURSUANT TO OFFERING, CO WILL SELL UP TO 15 MILLION UNITS, AT C$0.40 PER UNIT

* PURE ENERGY MINERALS LTD - PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL BE USED TO ADVANCE CO'S CLAYTON VALLEY AND TERRA COTTA PROJECTS