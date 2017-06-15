FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
#Financials
June 15, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

2 Min Read

June 15 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $32.6 million unconditional agreement to acquire a core asset in richmond, british columbia

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $55.7 million (us$42.0 million) acquisition of a core asset in dallas, texas

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust- richmond acquisition is expected to close late q2 or early q3 2017 and will be financed with existing cash on hand.

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $39.1 million acquisition of trust's existing joint venture partner's interest in three assets in north carolina

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - announces $33.9 million in dispositions of three assets in british columbia and alberta

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - richmond acquisition will be immediately accretive to trust's adjusted funds from operations per unit or "affopu"

* Pure Industrial Real Estate - remaining 49% interest in 3 buildings in north carolina from trust's existing jv partner for gross purchase price of about $39.1 million

* Pure Industrial Real Estate - financed n carolina deal with cash on hand, through assumption of jv partner's interest in related mortgage of about $18.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

