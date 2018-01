BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate To Be Acquired By Blackstone For $8.10 In Cash Per Unit In $3.8 Bln Transaction

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :

* PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST - TRANSACTION IS STRUCTURED AS A STATUTORY PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER BRITISH COLUMBIA BUSINESS CORPORATIONS ACT

* PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST - ‍TRANSACTION HAS UNANIMOUS SUPPORT OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE, AS WELL AS FULL BOARD OF TRUSTEES OF PIRET​

* PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST - TRUST WILL CONTINUE TO PAY NORMAL MONTHLY DISTRIBUTIONS IN ORDINARY COURSE, THROUGH CLOSING OF TRANSACTION

* PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST - IN CERTAIN CIRCUMSTANCES, BLACKSTONE REQUIRED TO PAY $220 MILLION BREAK FEE TO PIRET UPON TERMINATION OF DEAL

* PURE INDUSTRIAL REAL ESTATE TRUST ENTERS INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO BE ACQUIRED BY BLACKSTONE FOR $8.10 IN CASH PER UNIT IN A $3.8 BILLION TRANSACTION