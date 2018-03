March 1 (Reuters) - Purecircle Ltd:

* ‍PURECIRCLE RESOLVES PATENT INFRINGEMENT LITIGATION​

* ‍SGF SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH PURECIRCLE, RESOLVES DISPUTE, ALLOWS SGF TO CONTINUE TO SELL NATROSE I GLUCOSYLATED STEVIOL GLYCOSIDES PRODUCT​