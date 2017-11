Nov 29 (Reuters) - Pureprofile Ltd:

* PUREPROFILE WELCOMES NIC JONES AS NEW CEO

* ‍ APPOINTS NIC JONES AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF PUREPROFILE, EFFECTIVE 1 DEC​

* ‍ JONES WILL REPLACE CURRENT CEO PAUL CHAN​

* ‍ JONES WILL BE APPOINTED TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS AS MANAGING DIRECTOR​