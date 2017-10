BRIEF-Purple Group announces proposed sale of shares in First World Trader Proprietary Ltd

Aug 14 (Reuters) - PURPLE GROUP LTD:

* PROPOSED SALE OF SHARES IN FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY LIMITED BY PURPLE

* ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH SANLAM INVESTMENT HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED (SIH), A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF SANLAM LIMITED

* SALE AGREEMENT IN TERMS OF WHICH SIH WILL ACQUIRE 450,000 ORDINARY SHARES, CONSTITUTING 30 PERCENT OF ALL SHARES, OF FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY FROM PURPLE GROUP

* SIH WILL ACQUIRE A 30 PERCENT SHAREHOLDING IN EASYEQUITIES FOR A CONSIDERATION OF R100 MILLION

* PURCHASE CONSIDERATION WILL BE SETTLED IN CASH AND BE UTILISED BY PGL AND ITS OTHER SUBSIDIARIES TO SETTLE INTER-GROUP LOANS, CURRENTLY OWING TO FIRST WORLD TRADER PROPRIETARY