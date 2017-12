BRIEF-Purplebricks Group Says H1 Group Revenue Up 150%

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Purplebricks Group Plc:

* H1 GROUP REVENUE UP 150% TO £46.8M

* H1 AVERAGE UK INCOME PER INSTRUCTION UP 14% TO £1,138

* ‍UK REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR UPGRADED 5% FROM £80M TO £84M​

* ON-COURSE TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF £12M IN AUSTRALIA

* H1 TOTAL GROSS PROFIT 26.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 10.4 MILLION POUNDS YEAR AGO

* UK BUSINESS CONTINUES TO SCALE UP N H1, REPORTING AN ADJUSTED EBITDA PROFIT OF £4.7M (FY17: £0.3M) AND AN OPERATING PROFIT OF £3.2M

* ON-COURSE TO ACHIEVE FULL YEAR REVENUE GUIDANCE OF £12M IN AUSTRALIA