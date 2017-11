BRIEF-PVA TePla 9-mth ‍net income rose to EUR 1.1 mln ​

Nov 10 (Reuters) - PVA TEPLA AG:

* ‍SALES REVENUES DOWN SLIGHTLY AT EUR 63.5 MILLION IN FIRST NINE MONTHS OF 2017 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 65.1 MILLION)​

* ‍COMPANY IS AGAIN EXPECTING INCOMING ORDERS SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN IN PREVIOUS YEAR IN Q4​

* 9-MONTH ‍INCOMING ORDERS ROSE BY 30% FROM EUR 51.9 MILLION TO EUR 67.8 MILLION

* ‍STILL FORECASTING CONSOLIDATED SALES REVENUES OF EUR 85 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 6% FOR FISCAL 2017​

* 9-MONTH ‍NET INCOME ROSE TO EUR 1.1 MILLION DESPITE LOWER SALES REVENUES (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.7 MILLION)​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT OF EUR 1.8 MILLION (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 1.9 MILLION)​