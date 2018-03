March 5 (Reuters) - PVA Tepla AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: PVA TEPLA AG CONCLUDES TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH JIANGSU LIXIN SEMICONDUCTOR TECHNOLOGY CO. LTD., CHINA, A GOLDEN CONCORD LTD. GROUP COMPANY (GCL)

* COOPERATION AGREEMENT COVERS PROVISION OF TECHNOLOGY FOR PRODUCTION OF CRYSTAL GROWING SYSTEMS, TECH SUPPORT BY PVA TEPLA GROUP

* EXPLICITLY EXCLUDED ARE PROCESS ZONES OF SYSTEMS

* EXPECTS OPERATING EARNINGS TO ALMOST DOUBLE IN 2018 BASED ON ONE-OFF PAYMENT THAT IS PART OF AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: