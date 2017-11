Nov 14 (Reuters) - PVA TEPLA AG:

* PVA CRYSTAL GROWING SYSTEMS LANDED ORDER TO SUPPLY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURER WITH CRYSTAL GROWING SYSTEMS​

* ‍FOR 2017, PVA TEPLA AG EXPECTS INCOMING ORDERS OF WELL OVER EUR 100 MILLION VERSUS EUR 70.5 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)