Feb 27 (Reuters) - Pyrolyx AG:

* REVENUE IN 2017 WAS ABOUT EUR347,000, UP FROM EUR234,000 PREVIOUS YEAR

* FY EBITDA LOSS OF AROUND EUR 6.5M MILLION (COMPARED TO A LOSS OF EUR 4.5 MILLION IN 2016)

* ‍ADJUSTED ITS CAPITAL REQUIREMENTS PLANNING AND AGREED TO HOLD TALKS ON BORROWING OR RAISING EQUITY​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)