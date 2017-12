Dec 14 (Reuters) - PZ CUSSONS NIGERIA PLC:

* HY ENDED NOV 2017 GROUP TURNOVER 41.12 BILLION NAIRA VERSUS 33.30 BILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO ‍​

* HY GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAX 868.7 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS LOSS OF 425.2 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO