BRIEF-PZ Cussons says FY performance has been in line with expectations

June 15 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc

* Board is pleased to announce that overall performance of group has been in line with expectations

* Group's balance sheet remains strong with cash generation for period also in line with expectations

* In nigeria, whilst liquidity has improved during H2, availability of us dollars at interbank rate remains low resulting in need to continue accessing secondary market

* In Nigeria, all business units across personal care, home care, electricals and food & nutrition have continued to trade relatively well

* Strength and agility of group's brand portfolio is underpinning solid performance in all regions and new product launches are performing well

* Group's balance sheet remains strong and well placed to pursue new opportunities as they arise

* Performance in smaller markets of Poland and Greece has been in line with expectations