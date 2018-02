BRIEF-PZ Cussons Says Profitability Expected To Improve In H2

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pz Cussons Plc:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND 2.67 PENCEPER SHARE

* HY REVENUE ‍385.4​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 378.2 MILLION POUNDS

* HY ‍PROFIT BEFORE TAX £34.2M VERSUS £24.9M​

* ‍NAIRA HAS BEEN STABLE AGAINST US DOLLAR ON INTERBANK MARKET AND HAS STRENGTHENED SLIGHTLY ON SECONDARY MARKET AS RESULT OF IMPROVED DOLLAR LIQUIDITY LEVELS​

* ‍PROFITABILITY EXPECTED TO IMPROVE IN SECOND HALF AS A RESULT OF FURTHER NEW PRODUCT LAUNCHES AND DISTRIBUTION EXPANSION​

* ‍GROUP RESULT FOR FULL YEAR WILL LARGELY BE DEPENDENT ON SUCCESSFUL DELIVERY OF RESULT IN UK AMID VERY TOUGH TRADING CONDITIONS​

* ‍PERFORMANCE IN ASIA IS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE ITS POSITIVE MOMENTUM​

* ‍TOUGH TRADING CONDITIONS IN UK WASHING AND BATHING DIVISION IN FIRST HALF WITH BRAND INITIATIVES PLANNED FOR SECOND HALF TO IMPROVE PERFORMANCE​