BRIEF-Pzena Investment Management Reports Q4 Revenue Was $38.9 Million

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pzena Investment Management Inc:

* PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR OF 2017

* ‍REVENUE WAS $38.9 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2017 AN INCREASE OF 33.8% FROM $29.1 MILLION FOR Q4 OF 2016​

* ‍AVERAGE ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR Q4 OF 2017 WERE $36.8 BILLION, INCREASING 7.0% FROM $34.4 BILLION FOR Q3 OF 2017​

* INCOME/ (EXPENSE) FOR Q4 OF 2017 INCLUDED $20.8 MILLION OF INCOME ASSOCIATED WITH ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT​

* ‍GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $(0.06) LOSS FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​

* ‍NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WAS $0.19 FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017​