Feb 20 (Reuters) - Q-FREE ASA:

* ‍Q-FREE OPEN ROADS HAS BEEN AWARDED A TOLLING CONTRACT FROM TRANSCORE AT A VALUE OF NOK 11 MILLION​

‍CONTRACT BEGINS IMMEDIATELY AND WILL BE DELIVERED JULY 2018, FOLLOWED BY A FIVE YEAR MAINTENANCE AGREEMENT​