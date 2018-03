March 6 (Reuters) - Q-Free Asa:

* Q-FREE- TAG ORDER IN THAILAND - 17 MNOK

* TAGS WILL BE SUPPLIED IN 2018

* TAGS WILL BE SUPPLIED IN 2018 AND ENSURE THAT Q-FREE STILL HAS MOST TAGS IN CIRCULATION IN THAILAND. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)