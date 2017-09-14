FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Q Investments asks Jones Energy to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale
Sections
Featured
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Company Results
Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
Meet China's 'bubble generation'
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
Technology
Volvo unveils Polestar model in China, looks to rival Tesla 3
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
September 14, 2017 / 12:55 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Q Investments asks Jones Energy to explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jones Energy Inc

* Q Investments calls for Jones Energy to immediately start a process to explore all strategic alternatives, including selling the company

* ‍Q Investments says directly hold equity or shares convertible into equity equal to approximately 5.7 pct of Jones common stock​

* ‍Q Investments - unless Jones Energy’s board takes definitive steps to explore alternatives, intend to run its own slate of directors at upcoming meeting​

* ‍Q Investments says its exposure equals over 15 pct of jones common stock on a fully diluted basis in total ​

* ‍Q Investments - also hold an additional about 9.4 pct of Jones common stock or shares convertible into common stock through cash settled swaps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.