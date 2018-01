Jan 25 (Reuters) - Q & M Dental Group (Singapore) Ltd :

* ANOUNCES FACILITY AGREEMENTS WITH UOB AND OCBC

* ‍UNITED OVERSEAS BANK LTD (UOB) TO GRANT S$30 MILLION 3 YEARS TERM LOAN TO CO

* ‍OVERSEA-CHINESE BANKING CORPORATION LIMITED (OCBC) TO GRANT S$30 MILLION 3 YEARS TERM LOAN TO CO