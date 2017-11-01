FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Q2 Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter results
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
New York Attack
Trump calls for death penalty for Uzbek man charged in attack
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
Technology
App developer access to iPhone X face data spooks privacy experts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 1, 2017 / 9:59 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

BRIEF-Q2 Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Q2 Holdings Inc

* Q2 Holdings, Inc. announces third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue $50.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $50 million

* Q2 Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍net loss per common share $0.14​

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees ‍Q4 total revenue of $51.4 to $51.8 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 22 to 23 percent​

* Q2 Holdings Inc sees ‍ Q4 adjusted EBITDA of positive $3.3 million to $3.7 million​

* Q4 revenue view $52.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 Holdings Inc - qtrly ‍non-GAAP net income per share $0.03​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.