BRIEF-Q3 average quoted British motor premiums fall 5 pct since Q2- AA

Oct 27 (Reuters) - AA PLC

* THE AVERAGE QUOTE FOR A COMBINED BUILDINGS AND CONTENTS POLICY HAS RISEN BY 1.2 PERCENT TO £159.69 OVER QUARTER ENDING 30 SEPT- AA‍​

* AVERAGE OF FIVE CHEAPEST PREMIUMS QUOTED FOR CAR INSURANCE FELL FROM £714.85 TO £679.93 OVER THE QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPTEMBER - AA

* AVERAGE QUOTED MOTOR PREMIUMS HAVE FALLEN BY NEARLY 5% OVER THE PAST QUARTER, ALTHOUGH THEY STILL REMAIN ALMOST 10% HIGHER THAN THIS TIME LAST YEAR

* THE DROP IS ATTRIBUTED TO THE POTENTIAL CHANGE IN THE OGDEN OR 'DISCOUNT RATE', POTENTIAL MINISTRY OF JUSTICE WHIPLASH REFORMS AS WELL AS CONTINUING COMPETITIVE PRESSURE‍​