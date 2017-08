Aug 6 (Reuters) - Qatar stock exchange:

* APPROVES LISTING OF INVESTMENT HOLDING GROUP'S SHARE FOR TRADING, EFFECTIVE AUG 14, 2017

* PAID-UP CAPITAL OF INVESTMENT HOLDING IS 830 MILLION RIYALS AT PAR VALUE OF 10 RIYALS PER SHARE Source:(bit.ly/2vBXojb) Further company coverage: