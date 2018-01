Jan 23 (Reuters) - QATAR INSURANCE CO:

* FY NET PROFIT 418 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD RECOMMENDS CASH DIVIDEND OF 1.5 RIYALS PER SHARE FOR YEAR 2017

* BOARD RECOMMENDS STOCK DIVIDEND OF 3 SHARES FOR EVERY 20 SHARES FOR YEAR 2017

* FY TOTAL REVENUE 9.93 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 9.29 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO