BRIEF-Qatar Islamic Bank launches second series of certificates of deposit

Aug 6 (Reuters) - QATAR ISLAMIC BANK

* LAUNCHES SECOND SERIES OF CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT

* NEW CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INDIVIDUALS, CORPORATE CUSTOMERS IN QAR, U.S. DOLLAR FOR DIFFERENT TENORS OF 1 AND 2 YRS

* CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT ANNUAL PROFIT IN QATARI RIYAL IS EXPECTED TO BE 3.25 PERCENT FOR ONE YEAR, AND 3.75 PERCENT FOR TWO YEARS

* FOR CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT IN U.S. DOLLARS EXPECTED ANNUAL PROFIT IS 2.50 PERCENT FOR ONE YEAR AND 2.75 PERCENT FOR TWO YEARS

* CERTIFICATES OF DEPOSIT ARE FULLY SHARIA COMPLIANT AND PROFITS INCURRED WILL BE DISTRIBUTED TO CUSTOMERS EVERY QUARTER

* CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT HOLDER IS ALSO ABLE TO APPLY FOR FINANCING UP TO 95 PERCENT OF CERTIFICATE OF DEPOSIT AMOUNT