Feb 22 (Reuters) - AL KHALEEJ TAKAFUL GROUP:

* FY NET PROFIT 14.6 MILLION RIYALS VERSUS 13.2‍​ MILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* BOARD PROPOSES FY CASH DIVIDEND OF 5 PERCENT OF SHARE NOMINAL VALUE Source: (bit.ly/2EXh2LG) Further company coverage: )