Oct 24 (Reuters) - BARWA REAL ESTATE COMPANY:

* NINE-MONTH NET PROFIT 1.22 BILLION RIYALS VERSUS 1.49 BILLION RIYALS YEAR AGO

* MAINTAINS CASH BALANCE OF 3.1 BILLION RIYALS TO COVER FINANCIAL NEEDS AND SUPPORT INVESTMENT STRATEGY OF GROUP‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )