Oct 11 (Reuters) - QATAR INTERNATIONAL ISLAMIC BANK

* ESTABLISHES $2 BILLION TRUST CERTIFICATE ISSUANCE PROGRAMME APPROVED BY UK FINANCIAL CONDUCT AUTHORITY (FCA)

* $2 BILLION TRUST CERTIFICATE ISSUANCE PROGRAMME IS EXPECTED TO BE ADMITTED TO OFFICIAL LIST OF FCA AND LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (LSE) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )