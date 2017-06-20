FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group updates on 2017 performance
#Financials
June 20, 2017 / 11:41 PM / 4 months ago

BRIEF-QBE Insurance Group updates on 2017 performance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - QBE Insurance Group Ltd

* Group’s three large operating divisions are currently on track to report results in line with budget

* The interim insurance profit margin is expected to be 8.5%-9.5%

* Emerging markets experienced significantly higher than expected claims activity during first five months of year

* Interim investment return above expectations increasing likelihood that FY17 investment return will be at top end of previously advised 2.5%- 3.0% target range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

