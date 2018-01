BRIEF-Qbe Insurance Group Updates On FY17 Results Expectations

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Qbe Insurance Group Ltd:

* ASX ALERT-QBE UPDATES THE MARKET ON FY17 RESULTS EXPECTATIONS-QBE.AX

* QBE INSURANCE GROUP -EXPECTS TO REPORT A FY17 COMBINED OPERATING RATIO OF AROUND 104%, ABOVE TARGET COR RANGE OF 100 - 102%​

* QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD - EXPECTS FY17 AFTER TAX LOSS OF AROUND $1.2BLN

* QBE INSURANCE GROUP -OUTLOOK FOR 2018 INCLUDES TARGET COR RANGE OF 95.0-97.5% & TARGET NET INVESTMENT RETURN OF AROUND 2.5-3.0%​

* QBE INSURANCE - WILL CONSIDER QUANTUM OF FINAL DIVIDEND AND BUY-BACK EXPECTATIONS IN CONJUNCTION WITH FINALISATION OF FY17 RESULTS

* QBE INSURANCE GROUP - CUTS IN US CORPORATE TAX RATE RESULTS IN A $230M WRITE DOWN OF CARRYING VALUE OF DEFERRED TAX ASSETS IN OUR NORTH AMERICAN OPERATIONS

* QBE INSURANCE GROUP LTD - FY17 NET INVESTMENT RETURN IS ESTIMATED TO BE AROUND 3.2% OR $800 MILLION