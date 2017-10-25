BRIEF-QEP Resources Q3 loss per share $0.01

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qep Resources Inc:

* QEP Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.10 excluding items

* QEP Resources Inc - ‍full year 2017 guidance remains unchanged from september 25, 2017​

* QEP Resources Inc - ‍oil equivalent production was 14,124.1 mboe for q3 2017 compared with 14,445.8 mboe for q3 2016, a 2% decrease​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: