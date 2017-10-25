BRIEF-QEP Resources Q3 loss per share $0.01

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Qep Resources Inc:
* QEP Resources reports third quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q3 loss per share $0.01
* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q3 adjusted non-gaap loss per share $0.10 excluding items
* QEP Resources Inc - full year 2017 guidance remains unchanged from september 25, 2017
* QEP Resources Inc - oil equivalent production was 14,124.1 mboe for q3 2017 compared with 14,445.8 mboe for q3 2016, a 2% decrease