BRIEF-QGIRCO Signs Deal To Buy Markerstudy’S Gibraltar-Based Insurance Companies

Jan 3 (Reuters) - QATAR GENERAL INSURANCE & REINSURANCE CO :

* SIGNS SALES PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO BUY MARKERSTUDY’S GIBRALTAR-BASED INSURANCE COMPANIES

* COMPANIES ARE MARKERSTUDY INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED, ZENITH INSURANCE PLC, ST JULIANS INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED AND ULTIMATE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED

* TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND IS ANTICIPATED TO COMPLETE IN FIRST HALF OF 2018‍​

* "TRANSACTION WILL ENABLE CO TO WRITE UK BUSINESS UNDER ANY POST-BREXIT SCENARIO"